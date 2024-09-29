Adler Rauxel and CK Lisboa triumph in Korfball Champions League Round 1

The excitement of the opening weekend of the 2024-25 IKF Korfball Champions League has come to a thrilling conclusion. Over the past three days, a total of 16 intense matches were played across two cities: Lisbon, Portugal, and Budapest, Hungary, marking the beginning of a highly anticipated new season.

Both tournaments served as the official launch of this year’s IKF Korfball Champions League.

Budapest Round 1-B: A Nail-Biter Final

KV Adler Rauxel from Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, emerged victorious in Budapest. In a closely contested final, Adler Rauxel narrowly defeated Clube Corfebol Oeiras from Portugal by just one goal, ending the match at 11-10 with Adler Rauxel seizing the win in the final moments.

Lisbon Round 1-A: Nonstop action

Meanwhile, the tournament in Lisbon featured a high-energy final between Clube de Korfball de Lisboa from Portugal and Kocaeli University Sport Club from Türkiye, with Clube de Korfball de Lisboa securing the victory with a scoreline of 14-11. The game was packed with thrilling goals and high-paced action that kept korfball fans on the edge of their seats until the very last minute.

Moving onto Round 2

With these results, KV Adler Rauxel and Clube de Korfball de Lisboa have earned their places in Round 2 of the IKF Korfball Champions League. Both teams will now look forward to continuing their journey, with a chance to qualify for the prestigious IKF Korfball Champions League Final and the Challenger Final.

Satellite Final qualifiers

Congratulations also go to Clube Corfebol Oeiras (POR) and Guardians SC (HUN) from Round 1-B, as well as Kocaeli University Sport Club (TUR) and Marmara University Sports Club (TUR) from Round 1-A, who have secured spots in the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final.

Participants

Round 1-A:

Clube de Korfball de Lisboa (POR)

Kocaeli University Sports Club (TUR)

SJBAGB Saint-Jean-Bonnefonds Avant-Garde Basket (FRA)

Glasgow Korfball Club (SCO)

Marmara University Sports Club (TUR)

Round 1-B

KV Adler Rauxel (GER)

Şeker06 SC (TUR)

Guardians SC (HUN)

Cardiff Raptors (WAL)

Újhegyi Korfball Klub (HUN)

Clube de Corfebol de Oeiras (POR)

SKK Prievidza Dolphins (SVK)

