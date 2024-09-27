Daily Recap: IKF KCL Round 1-A & B 2024-25

The first matches of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2024-25 were played today in the European cities of Lisbon and Budapest, thes hosts cities of the Rounds 1-A and 1-B.

From 27 to 29 September 2024, 13 teams are participating in this 1st round, and they compete in either Round 1-A or Round 1-B according to this year’s competition format and rules.

Photo credits: Luis Silva

The winners of the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1 A & B will proceed to the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2. From there they can qualify for the IKF Korfball Champions League Final and the Challenger Final. The numbers 2 and 3 of both Rounds 1 qualify for the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final.

At the end of Day 1, these are the results, standings and updated match schedule at both events:



More info: Korfball Champions League 2025: The Launch Of A New Season

Live streams, results, images and social media

All fans around the world can follow these tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, to find the best images, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the official @IKFKCL profiles, as well as recaps on the main IKF profiles (see below):

Stay safe online!

Beware of fake profiles, pages, events, and live stream links impersonating the International Korfball Federation (IKF), the @IKFKCL official profiles or the local organisers on social media!

Scammers are actively using these fake accounts to trick people into clicking on malicious links, for example, encouraging you to watch a live stream, or join a Facebook group or profile, that can lead to identity theft, malware infections, and other cybercrimes.

Remember: All games will be live streamed and free to watch ONLY on IKF YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/ikfchannel. These same live streams will be available inside IKF’s data website www.worldkorfball.sport, allowing fans to follow each match next to all its statistics, scorers and results.

More information about the IKF KCL 2024-25

