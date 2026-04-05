Belgium make history with U19 European Korfball Championship victory

The final whistle in Kemer, Türkiye, signaled a historic moment for Belgian korfball. Seizing the opportunity to step into the spotlight, BELGIUM claimed their first-ever gold medal at the IKF U19 European Korfball Championship.

With Belgium defeating Czechia [6-15] in the final, the match saw a strong and composed performance from the eventual champions. Czechia kept the contest competitive, particularly in the opening period, creating moments of tension before Belgium gradually took control.

Kamil Musilalinski (POL) and Dani Ezpeleta (CAT) officiated the final, with Joseph Skeet (ENG) and Caglasu Alpsoy (TUR) as reserve referees. The jury, chaired by Bernardo Martins da Costa (POR) alongside Zuzana Bušíková (SVK) and Hilal Karas (TUR), oversaw the final.

Bronze Medal Match

The battle for bronze was equally fierce. Germany and Portugal produced a contest, with both sides desperate to finish on the podium. In the end, it was GERMANY who came out on top, winning [10-8] to secure third place and the bronze medal.

For Portugal, there was disappointment at missing out, but also pride in the way they competed and the progress they showed throughout the tournament.

Final Standings

Belgium🏆🥇 Czechia🥈 Germany🥉 Portugal England Türkiye Hungary Poland Slovakia

Champions on the Podium

Check back soon for the podium photos and closing ceremony.

Future Stars

Across three days of competition, the U19 European Championship has highlighted the next generation of korfball talent. The top scorers made the difference with their finishing, but it was a real team effort behind every goal. Every assist, every movement to create space, and every rebound at the post played a part in turning opportunities into goals.

This is the essence of korfball: a sport where male and female players share the court equally, and where success depends on cooperation. The names at the top of the scoring charts are ones to watch in the years ahead, but the real story of Kemer is how teams worked together to make those moments possible.

Female top scorer: Milena Batista , Portugal, 23 Goals

Male top scorer: Szabolcs CsernAk, Hungary, 33 Goals

Belgium’s historic first Gold

The IKF U19 (Open) European Championship 2026 in Kemer will be remembered not only for Belgium’s historic first gold, but also for several exciting matches.

For a full overview of the championship, including all results and a selection of the best photos from each match, visit our Live Updates and Results article, which was updated throughout the championship

Czechia’s spirited challenge in the final showed their growing strength, while Germany’s opening‑day battle with Belgium proved their youth programme is making real strides – a team that will surely be a force in the years ahead.

The 2o26 edition of the Under 19 European Championship has underlined once again that the future of korfball is bright, built on teamwork, cooperation, and shared ambition.

Relive the Championship

All matches are available to watch back through the official YouTube playlist embedded below.

Every match is available on worldkorfball.sport, including real‑time scores, statistics, and play‑by‑play coverage. Fans can also follow the tournament across social media on @IKFeurope, along with the main IKF channels, using #U19OEKC.

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the match you want to watch.

Thank You

The IKF thanks the volunteers whose hard work and dedication made this event possible, the local organisers in Kemer for their warm hospitality, and the IKF officials who ensured the competition ran smoothly. The venue has once again proven itself a fantastic stage for athletes and fans alike. We’ll be back soon.

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