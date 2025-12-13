Catalan Club Korfbal Castellbisbal Win IKF KCL Satellite 2025

The IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite 2025 wrapped up today in Lisbon, Portugal, and it was a historic moment for Club Korfbal Castellbisbal from Catalonia, who were crowned champions. They secured the title with a hard-fought 19-16 victory over England’s Nomads Korfball Club, making this the very first European title in the Catalan club’s history.

Castellbisbal’s journey to the top was impressive, suffering just one defeat throughout the entire tournament. That loss came on Day 2 in a tight 22–20 contest against Slovakia’s SKK Prievidza Dolphins.

They didn’t let that setback slow them down. Castellbisbal bounced back immediately on Day 3 with two commanding wins, smashing Wales’ Cardiff Raptors Korfball Club 38–12, and then closing the day with a 23–8 rout against Glasgow Korfball Club of Scotland. These dominant performances truly set the stage for their championship run.

SKK Prievidza Dolphins deserve credit for their performance, with their win over Castellbisbal standing out as one of the tournament’s notable results.

After the final matches were completed, the full podium was confirmed. Kocaeli University Sports Club (TUR) claimed the silver medal, finishing level on points with SKK Prievidza Dolphins (SVK) but edging them based on their head-to-head result from Day 1, when Kocaeli University won 15–13. SKK Prievidza Dolphins take the bronze medal, rounding out a well-earned top three.

Thank you Officials and Volunteers

The IKF extends a massive thank you to all the volunteers, referees, officials, and organisers. Your hard work and dedication, often dealing with challenging circumstances, ensured the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final in Lisbon was a smooth and enjoyable tournament for every team and spectator.

Results & Final Ranking

The final standings of the IKF Korfball Champions League Satellite Final 2025 are as follows:

Club Korfbal Castellbisbal (CAT) Kocaeli University Sports Club (TUR) SKK Prievidza Dolphins (SVK) Şeker06 Sports Club (TUR) Nomads KC (ENG) Cardiff Raptors KC (WAL) Glasgow KC (SCO)

Day 4 updated results & images:

📷 Marco Spelten | actiefotografie.nl

Top Goal Scores

Individual brilliance was also on display, with Onay Ozkurt from Kocaeli University Sport Club (TUR) claiming the top goal scorer award with an impressive 26 goals. The female top scorers were a tie, with Zuzana BuŠÍkovÁ (SKK Prievidza Dolphins) and Ezgi YurdagÜl (Şeker06 Sports Club) both netting 22 goals each.

IKF Korfball Champions League 2025-26

This Satellite event marks the exciting opening chapter of the expanded 2025-2026 Korfball Champions League (KCL) season. The KCL is the premier competition for Europe’s strongest clubs, succeeding the IKF Europa Cup and Europa Shield.

The new format introduces multiple tiers—Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and the KCL Final—to accommodate more clubs across Europe. This growth will eventually allow up to 32 teams to participate, creating more valuable international experience for players, coaches, and officials.

Korfball fans can now eagerly anticipate the upcoming KCL Challenger and KCL Final events in 2026, where the elite club competition will continue!

Fans worldwide followed the drama live through comprehensive coverage on youtube.com/ikfchannel and worldkorfball.sport, complete with streaming, real-time results, statistics, top scorers, and play-by-play updates.

About the IKF KCL

The IKF Korfball Champions League (KCL) is a competition for the strongest clubs in Europe. It is the joint successor of the 60 editions of the IKF Europa Cup and the 20 editions of the IKF Europa Shield. The format entails a series of events, with the top one named KCL Final for the eight strongest European clubs, and Challenger and Satellite events for lower-ranked clubs.

With the new IKF KCL format, the 2025/26 edition will allow up to 24 club teams to take part, expanding to 32 teams in 2026/27. This growth provides more opportunities for players, coaches, and officials to gain valuable international experience.

The new structure features up to four competition tiers: Qualifier, Satellite, Challenger, and the KCL Final, each designed to provide balanced and competitive matchups.

Read more about the KCL: korfball.sport/korfball-champions-league