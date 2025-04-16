Daily coverage of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2025 (18-20 April)

All ready in Kutná Hora, Czechia to host this year’s IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2025. From 18 to 20 April, the Czech Korfball Association will host this always intense and exciting international youth event.

During this 3-day tournament, thirteen teams will play a group phase the first day, that will decide the quarter-finalists and the round-robin places 9 to 13 on the second and the third day.

As usual, all fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live for free on YouTube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport, with all the updated results, statistics, scorers and Rankings, as well as on social media on the Hashtags #u19wkc and #korfball, with the best Image galleries, Clips and highlights.

Furthermore, all local spectators and supporters travelling to Czechia to follow this wonderful tournament can buy tickets via the following page: https://www.ticketportal.cz/

The teams of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2025

Stay safe online!

Beware of fake profiles, pages, events, and live stream links impersonating the International Korfball Federation (IKF) or the local organisers on social media!

Scammers are actively using these fake accounts to trick people into clicking on malicious links, for example, encouraging you to watch a live stream, or join a Facebook group or profile, that can lead to identity theft, malware infections, and other cybercrimes.

Remember: All games will be live streamed and free to watch ONLY on IKF YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/ikfchannel. These same live streams will be available inside IKF’s data website www.worldkorfball.sport, allowing fans to follow each match next to all its statistics, scorers and results.

