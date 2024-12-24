Exciting Volunteer Opportunities: Join the IKF Marketing Committee!

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for talented individuals to join our Marketing Committee as volunteers. These roles offer the chance to make a meaningful impact on the global korfball community by promoting sponsors and partners, enhancing event branding, and driving innovative marketing campaigns.

Multiple Vacancies Available:

We are currently recruiting for the following volunteer positions:

Sponsor/Partner Promotor: Drive strategies to enhance sponsor visibility and manage partner relations.

Marketing Campaign Strategist: Design and implement impactful marketing campaigns.

Event Branding Specialist: Lead branding initiatives at IKF events worldwide.

Marketing Analytics and Insights Specialist: Provide data-driven insights to optimize marketing efforts.

By joining the IKF Marketing Committee, you will contribute to the growth of a dynamic, global sport, gain valuable experience in sports marketing, sponsorship, and event promotion, collaborate with an international team of passionate professionals and volunteers, and be recognized for your role in shaping korfball’s future.

We seek individuals with a passion for sports and korfball, a strong interest in marketing and partnerships, relevant experience in marketing, sponsorship, or related fields, creativity, strong communication skills, and a proactive mindset.

For more information and to apply, please use the following link.