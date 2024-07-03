From 6 to 13 July, follow the IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2024

The city of Kemer in Türkiye is ready to host from 6 to 13 July 2024 the 2nd edition of the IKF U21 World Korfball Championship.

Twelve teams from 4 different continents will play divided into two groups for a place in the semi-finals, that opens the door to a place in the precious final podium and be able to fight for the World Championship trophy.

A lot of very talented young players from all around the world will be present at this always exciting and thrilling tournament. Don’t miss the new generation of korfball stars!

Live streams to all matches (free)

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select your match

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #U21WKC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the LOC instagram profile (@ikfu21wkc2024) and the official and well-known IKF profiles (see below):

Stay safe online!

Beware of fake profiles, pages, events, and live stream links impersonating the International Korfball Federation or the local organisers on social media!

All games will be streamed live and free to watch ONLY on IKF YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/ikfchannel

Scammers are actively using these fake accounts to trick people into clicking on malicious links, for example, encouraging you to watch a live stream or join a Facebook group or Instagram pofile, that can lead to identity theft, malware infections, and other cybercrimes.

If you’re not sure whether the request is legitimate, don’t accept it. Scammers can use fake accounts to gain access to your personal information or spread malware.

