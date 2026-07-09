IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2026 – Live Streams, Results, Photos and Updates

International beach korfball returns this weekend as 15 teams from four continents come together for the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2026, taking place from 11–12 July 2026 at the Costa de Caparica beach, in Almada, Portugal.

Hosted by the Federação Portuguesa de Corfebol (FPC), the tournament will see teams compete over two days of fast-paced beach korfball as they battle for the European edition title.

Although this is the European edition of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup series, the event is an open competition, meaning teams from across the world can participate. This year’s line-up reflects the international nature of beach korfball, with teams representing Europe, Asia, Oceania and South America.

Watch Every Match Live

Fans around the world can watch every match of the tournament live and free on the IKF YouTube Channel.

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the session you want to watch

The tournament can also be followed via WorldKorfball.sport, where fans will have access to live results, match statistics, scorers, play-by-play updates, and final scores.

Korfball fans are encouraged to click “Notify me” on YouTube to receive reminders before each live broadcast begins.

Day 2

Day 2 – Results and Updated Schedule

Photos – Day 2 Morning

Day 2 – Schedule

Sunday, 12 July 2026

Photos

Day 1 (Morning)

Day 1 – Afternoon / Evening

Photos: Luís Azevedo (c)

Day 1 – Results

The Teams

Following the official Live Draw, the 15 participating teams have been divided into four groups:

Group A Group B Group C Group D Hungary Netherlands Poland Czechia Portugal Belgium Hong Kong China Australia Scotland Wales France Türkiye Argentina England Sweden

Team photos of all participating can be found below.

Photos: Federação Portuguesa Corfebol Instagram

Match Schedule

The official Live Draw, which determined the group composition and opening fixtures, can be watched below.



Follow the Tournament

The IKF will provide coverage of the tournament across its official digital channels, including match updates, results, photos, highlights and key moments from Lisbon.

Fans are invited to follow the conversation on social media using the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball.

Follow the official Beach Korfball and IKF channels for the latest updates:

IKF Beach Korfball profiles:

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► x.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► x.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

The Final Step Before Hainan

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2026 is the final event in the 2026 continental Beach Korfball World Cup series.

The series began in Bangkok, Thailand, with the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) on 2–3 May 2026, followed by the African edition in Hurghada, Egypt, last weekend.

Following this edition of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe), the international beach korfball community will turn its attention towards the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship 2026, which will take place in Hainan, China, from 6–8 November 2026.

As the final official beach korfball event before the World Championship, this tournament provides teams with another opportunity to compete internationally and prepare for beach korfball’s biggest global stage.

Live Updates from Portugal

This article will be updated during the tournament with results, standings, photos, and additional coverage from the beach at Costa de Caparica.

For the fastest updates, follow the official IKF and Beach Korfball social media channels, where live information, images and highlights will be shared as the tournament unfolds.

Stay connected, support your team and enjoy the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2026.