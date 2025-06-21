IKF Welcomes New IOC President Kirsty Coventry – A Historic First!

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) congratulates Kirsty Coventry on her historic election as the next President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). As the first woman to hold this prestigious position, her leadership marks a powerful step forward for gender equality in global sport.

Kirsty Coventry will officially take over from Thomas Bach at the IOC Presidential Handover Ceremony on Monday, 23 June 2025, starting at 11:00 CEST (09:00 UTC/GMT). The event will be broadcast live on the IOC Media YouTube channel.

A New Era for Women in Sport

Kirsty Coventry’s appointment is more than symbolic – it’s a signal of progress. Her leadership reflects the growing recognition of the vital role that women play in shaping the future of sport. At the IKF, we are proud to share this vision.

Our own organisation is led by Joana Faria, the IKF’s first female CEO and Secretary General, who brings a bold and inclusive vision to korfball’s global development. Together, these milestones show that sport thrives when leadership is diverse and inclusive.

This is a truly historic occasion. Kirsty Coventry will be the first woman to hold the top position in the IOC. Her election in March 2025 marks a new chapter for sport globally.

Thank You, President Bach!

We also want to express our sincere thanks to Thomas Bach for his 12 years as IOC President. He has worked tirelessly for the Olympic Movement since his election in 2013. We appreciate everything he has achieved during his time.

Many in the korfball community will remember when President Bach visited The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. He enjoyed watching the korfball match between Germany and Belgium! It was a memorable day for our sport.

Read more about President Bach’s visit to The World Games 2022 here.

President Bach also experienced korfball at the 35th edition of the Generation Games, showing his support for the sport. You can see photos and more details here.

Korfball: Built on Equality

Korfball is the world’s only mixed-gender team ball sport played at the international level. It is built on the principles of equal rights, equal treatment, and mutual respect. Every team is made up of men and women working together – not in competition, but in collaboration.

In a world striving for balance and fairness, korfball offers a powerful example of what sport can be. It’s not just about winning – it’s about working Better Together.

Korfball: Perfect for Modern Times

The IKF looks forward to inviting President Coventry to experience the excitement of a korfball match in person. Perhaps she’ll even take on the challenge and try to score her first korfball goal!

As we celebrate this historic moment, we reaffirm our commitment to gender equality, inclusive leadership, and the power of sport to unite us all.

Main photo: Marco Spelten