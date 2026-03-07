International Women’s Day 2026 – Give To Gain

This Sunday, 8th March, the International Korfball Federation recognises and celebrates International Women’s Day 2026.

The first IWD was held in 1911 and so the 2026 event represents 115 years of history-making and change driven by a truly worldwide movement. The IKF is proud to stand in support of IWD’s ongoing endeavour to forge true gender equality across the globe.

As the world’s only truly mixed-gender sport, Korfball has been at the forefront of equality since our sport’s inception in 1901. Every Korfballer instinctively knows that collective success comes only when we combine the different talents of eight individuals into a team. This IWD we reiterate that this holds true beyond the field of play. As we work toward greater gender equality we will find greater successes together by allowing new perspectives, new skills, and new talents to lead the way.

Give To Gain

The theme of IWD 2026 is “Give To Gain” and asks us all to consider what we can do to help further advance the cause of gender equality by giving support in any form. We, as federations, clubs, officials, communities and individuals all have the power to give support to women at every level of our sport and beyond. We can do this in many ways: by sharing knowledge, giving opportunity, celebrating women’s successes, mentoring, questioning bias, calling out discrimination, and more. IKF truly believes that where women succeed, we all succeed.

Accordingly, IKF’s “Connect to Grow – Women Now” project aims to help increase diversity across all levels of our sport: inviting women to come together and collectively shape the future of female representation in Korfball. We invite women everywhere to connect, learn, and grow with us.

Behind the scenes, IKF referees “Give to Gain” with a long history of mutual support for each other and for up-and-coming referees in their own national federations. IKF is particularly pleased that the number of female referees is increasing and that women are more and more visible as officials in the biggest games on the biggest stages in our sports halls and on our screens. These women are now, in turn, acting as role models, mentors and educators for the next generation.

IKF referee Olga Gandia, from Catalonia, spoke to us about her journey as a referee. Watch below.

This International Women’s Day, we hope that girls, boys, men, and women of all ages are inspired to “Give to Gain” in support of a truly gender-diverse and gender-equal world. To give respect, to give opportunity, to give a voice, to give support, and to give thanks because diversity brings strength and together we become stronger.