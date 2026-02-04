Jan Fransoo nominated for IWGA Executive Committee Vice-President

The International World Games Association (IWGA) has officially announced its candidates for the 2026–2030 Executive Committee. Among the nominees for Vice-President is Jan Fransoo, Honorary Life President of the International Korfball Federation (IKF) and a leading figure in international sports governance.

The election will take place during the IWGA Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2026 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Proven Leadership

Jan’s candidacy is built on a foundation of significant leadership. First elected to the IKF Executive Committee in 1995, he served as IKF President for two decades (2003–2023). His era as President was defined by the global expansion of korfball, leading to his appointment as Honorary Life President in late 2023.

Impact within the IWGA

Since 2018, Jan has been an active member of the IWGA Executive Committee. Currently completing his second term, he has led the strategic development of the IWGA. He developed a quota mechanism through which all member International Federations could take part in The World Games once their proposal meets a set of clear criteria.

Further, he initiated a process of closer and more regulated collaboration with National Olympic Committees and National Sports Associations. The latter is envisioned to provide more support to athletes at the national level.

In support of the athletes, and in close collaboration with IWGA Athletes Committee chair, Sandra Sanchez, he also set up the first IWGA Athletes Committee, which about 1000 athletes that participated in Chengdu voting for their representative voice on the IWGA Executive Committee.

His contributions to sport and society were notably recognized in November 2024, when he was appointed a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, a prestigious royal honor initiated by the IKF and the Royal Dutch Korfball Federation.

As the IWGA prepares to shape its strategy through 2030, Jan’s extensive expertise and diplomatic track record makes him an ideal candidate for the Vice-Presidency. The IKF fully supports his nomination and wishes him every success in the upcoming elections.