Netherlands win Gold at the IKF European Korfball Championship 2024

The Netherlands reigned supreme, clinching the Gold medal at the IKF European Korfball Championship 2024 in a dominant performance against Belgium in the final of the IKF European Korfball Championship 2024. The match, held in the picturesque coastal town of Calonge i Sant Antoni in Catalonia, ended with a score of 15-21.

The Netherlands team demonstrated exceptional skill and accuracy, building on an early lead and maintaining it throughout the game. Belgium fought valiantly, but they couldn’t match the relentless pace set by the Netherlands.

This triumph solidifies the Netherlands’ position as the undisputed powerhouse of European korfball. Today’s win, the first major title for new head coach, Ard Korporaal, extends the Netherlands tally to a record breaking 9 European championship titles.

The IKF European Korfball Championship, hosted in Catalonia, brought together eight of Europe’s top korfball teams in a thrilling competition. From October 28 to November 2, teams from Belgium, Czechia, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Portugal, England, and Catalonia competed at the highest level, showcasing the strength and diversity of korfball across the continent.

In the lead-up to the final, the Bronze medal match saw Catalonia face off against Germany in a tightly contested game. The match, played immediately before the Netherlands-Belgium final, kept fans on edge as both teams fought for a place on the podium…. the final score in the bronze medal match was 13-18 in favour of Germany which means Germany finishes 3rd and Catalonia in 4th place.

The IKF extends its gratitude to the host municipality, Calonge i Sant Antoni, for their hospitality, and the Catalan Korfball Federation (FCK) for all their support. Thank you to all the korfball fans who attended or watched online, and finally to all the volunteers and IKF officials for making the event such a success.

For more details about the championships, including full results, daily recaps, photos and much more check out our main event page here. You can also visit the official website of the tournament to find all the info about the event, such as the teams, players names, the match schedule, the venue and the city, etc: www.korfbal.cat/ekc2024.

Final ranking

The Podium

Full results

Top Scorer

Live streams

*Click on the right ≣ icon to select the game you want to watch

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #ekcA and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

