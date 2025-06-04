New Beach Korfball rules include 18-second shot clock

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) has officially implemented updated rules for Beach Korfball, effective from 1st June 2025, following formal adoption on 1st March 2025.

We are confident that the updated rules will add to the excitement and spectacle of beach korfball, ensuring a thrilling experience for both players and spectators.

Korfball fans and players should be aware of these important changes which will feature at major events such as the Beach Korfball competition at The World Games in Chengdu, China, later this summer.

18-second shot clock

The most significant change is the introduction of an 18-second shot clock. This follows a successful experimental and trial period that involved thorough testing, evaluation, and feedback from players, coaches, and officials. The shot clock will now be a permanent fixture in official IKF Beach Korfball matches

Much like in korfball, teams will now have a set time to complete an attack and either score or ensure the ball touches the korf to reset the shot clock. Exceeding the time limit will result in a turnover, leading to faster transitions and a heightened pace of play.

The IKF acknowledges that certain adaptations may be necessary for different competitions and local circumstances. A dedicated document outlines all approved exceptions and recommendations where Competition Regulations (“CR”) may modify or adapt the rules.

The Rules of Beach Korfball

You can view the full updated rules for Beach Korfball here. For a detailed look at the rules, including all exceptions and recommendations for Competition Regulations, click here.

To help teams and officials quickly grasp the adjustments, we have also created a document highlighting the specific changes from last year’s rules.

Photos: Marco Spelten