The IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24 Round 2 is ready to start!

[Daily update] The time has arrived for the second round of the IKF Korfball Champions League 2023-24!  The IKF KCL R2 takes place in Marki, Poland, from 28/11-02/12/2023. 10 teams, splitted in two groups will compete against each other in a round-robin format. The places one of each group get a ticket for the IKF Korfball Champions League Final! The places two and three of each group get a ticket for the IKF Korfball Champions League Challenger Final!  

DAILY RESULTS & RANKINGS

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world are able to watch and follow these tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, with the best images, clips and highlights. You can find all this content and much more visiting the official @IKFKCL profiles (click on the icons bellow), as well as the main IKF main profiles (see below):  

📺 Streams  & results ▼ On social media ▼
     

QUICK ACCESS TO ALL INFO:  korfball.sport/KCL ► facebook.com/korfball.org ► twitter.com/korfball ► instagram.com/korfball_org ► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport  

DAY 1 | 28/11/2023 | Actiefotografie.nl

DAY 2 | 29/11/2023 | Actiefotografie.nl

