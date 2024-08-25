The Netherlands are champions of IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2024

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) concluded with a thrilling final on Sunday 25 August at the beach arena that was created at Korfbal Club Temse in Belgium. The Netherlands emerged victorious over Poland, with a final score of 7-16.

The tournament, hosted by the Royal Belgian Korfball Federation (Koninklijke Belgische Korfbalbond) and the local organaising committee, was a resounding success, thanks to the dedication and hard work of countless volunteers. Their efforts ensured a smooth and memorable experience for all teams and korfball fans.

In a highly contested final, The NETHERLANDS faced off against POLAND. After an intense and pulsating match, The Netherlands prevailed, claiming the gold medal, trophy and their name in the history books. Poland earned a well-deserved silver medal for their performance. Meanwhile Team Belgium secured the bronze medal, after their 7-4 win against Chinese Taipei.

Final Ranking:

The Netherlands Poland Belgium Chinese Taipei Portugal Hungary Czechia Hong Kong China Wales USA France Australia England Sweden Scotland Argentina Armenia

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) was a showcase of exceptional talent and sportsmanship. The participating teams demonstrated a high level of skill and passion for the game.

Joana Faria, IKF CEO said: “The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) in Temse, Belgium was an outstanding success. We are incredibly grateful to the Royal Belgian Korfball Federation, the Local Organizing Committee, and all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this event a reality.

The level of skill and sportsmanship displayed by the players over the last two days was inspiring. Their passion for the game was evident in every match, and it was a joy to witness.

We look forward to the next edition of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup, which will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, between 6-7 December 2024. This event will be an opportunity for even more teams to showcase their talent and compete on the international stage.

Beach korfball is rapidly growing in popularity amongst players and korfball fans alike, and we are excited to see its continued development. The popularity of beach korfball is a testament to its appeal as a fun, dynamic, and inclusive sport. We are committed to supporting the growth of beach korfball and ensuring that it has a bright future.“

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games played

Photo gallery:

Day 2 images (by Marco Spelten – korfbalfoto.nl)

Closing ceremony (photos by Gertrude de Vries – Sportfotografie):

Where to follow

All fans around the world were able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► twitter.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

