Day 2 sizzles at the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) in Temse!

The sun is shining brightly over Temse, Belgium, as the second day of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) heats up the sand! With 17 teams battling it out for the coveted title and a spot at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China, the atmosphere is electric.

Yesterday’s matches were a thrilling display. The Netherlands, Chinese Taipei and Belgium emerge topped their groups, winning all their matches. Today promises even more excitement as teams fight for their place in the final stages.

Catch all the action Live and free!

Can’t make it to the beautiful sports pitches in Temse? Don’t worry! Korfball fans around the world can watch every single match live and completely free on the official IKF YouTube channel.

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Day 2 Photo gallery – By Marco Spelten (korfbalfoto.nl)

Day 2 Photo gallery – By – Gertrude de Vries

Beware of Fake Social Media Accounts!

While you’re cheering on your favorite teams, be aware of fake social media profiles and pages claiming to broadcast the event. The ONLY official source for live streams of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) is the IKF YouTube channel.

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

