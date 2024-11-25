Twardogóra (POL) hosts from 26 to 30 Nov the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2. Follow it here!

The 2nd Round of the IKF Korfball Champions League is taking place this week in the Polish city of Twardogóra. From 26 to 30 November 2024, 10 teams divided into 2 groups will compete to end in the 1st position of their group, and secure a place in the big IKF KCL Final 2024-25. The teams finalizing in positions 2 and 3 will automatically qualify to play the KCL Challenger Final next January in Kocaeli, Türkiye.

The winners of the IKF Korfball Champions League Round 1 A & B proceeded to this IKF Korfball Champions League Round 2 after winning their respective qualifiers in September.

More information about the IKF KCL 2024-25 here.

All fans around the world can follow this tournaments live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #KCL and #korfball, to find the best images, clips and highlights.

R2 Participants

