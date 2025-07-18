Urban Korfball 2025 Rules Updated Following Recent Test Events

We’re excited to announce the release of the updated Rules of Urban Korfball 2025! These revisions were shaped by the great feedback and experiences we gathered during recent test events.

Our goal with these updates is to enhance clarity, boost competitiveness, and strengthen inclusivity. We want to ensure Urban Korfball keeps evolving as a dynamic and accessible format for both players and fans.

Highlights of the Rule Changes Include:

Revised shot clock positioning and description

Scoreboard upgrades to include set scores

New provisions for yellow and red card penalties without substitution

Adjustments to ‘real’ playing time regulations

Updated procedures for free shot series and referee signals

New 2-point free shot option when the post is moved

Full revision of text to ensure gender neutrality

Download the Updated Rules

The official updated rules are now available. We also have a useful a quick summary of about Urban Korfball available here.

These changes are setting the stage for the upcoming IKF Urban Korfball: Lisbon Unlocked 2025, where this updated format will debut on an international platform.

We always welcome your feedback as we continue to shape the future of Urban Korfball together.

Join Us in Lisbon!

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history as Urban Korfball takes center stage at IKF Urban Korfball: Lisbon Unlocked 2025, from October 14-16 in Lisbon, Portugal!

Whether you’re a national team looking to compete or an individual eager to jump into a mixed international team, there’s a place for you. Experience the new rules in action, learn from workshops, and connect with the global korfball community.

Find out more and sign up today to unlock the future of Korfball! Urban Korfball is Coming: Lisbon Unlocked!