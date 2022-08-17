The city of Nador is ready to host the 1st IKF World Beach Korfball Championship that will take place next August 19th and 20th at Corniche Beach. Thirteen korfball countries will participate in this prestigious event: Belgium, Cameroon, England, France, Hong Kong China, Hungary, India, Morocco, The Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Wales and United States of America.

The award of this event from the IKF comes months after an agreement that the Moroccan Association for Korfball and the Mediterranean Youth Association made with the Ministry of National Education to develop korfball in schools. Younes Cherfaoui (MAK president): “We are very proud to be able to organise the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship and to present the beautiful city of Nador to the korfball world. The event comes at the perfect moment to showcase korfball and really use it as an accelerator for the further development of korfball within Morocco.”

A live stream signal will be provided during the tournament on Field 1. To give all teams the opportunity to play broadcasted matches, the allocation of the fields has been slightly adjusted in the previous announced schedule. In the coming days, the LOC will inform trough which channels these live streams will be provided.

POOLS AND UPDATED MATCH SCHEDULE:

The teams have been divided in two groups to play a preliminary round, and the final ranking of each pool will decide which squads qualify to play on the second day for places 9 to 14 and 1 to 8.

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournament on www.beachkorfball.sport as well as on social media via the hashtags #WBKC2022 and #beachkorfball:

The International Korfball Federation is glad to welcome the teams from the United States, Cameroon and India, which will make their first appearance at an official international beach korfball tournament. Will they be able to beat the Portuguese team that raised the last IKF Beach Korfball World Cup before the pandemic in 2019? Beach Korfball is back! Let’s enjoy it!

