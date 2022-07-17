Netherlands win gold at The World Games 2022

The Netherlands have today (Sunday, Jul 17, 2022) won an eleventh consecutive World Games korfball gold medal following victory in today’s final against Belgium in Birmingham, USA.

It was October 2021 during the final of the IKF European Korfball Championship when Netherlands and Belgium last met. The European championship final was spectacular, ending with a narrow victory for Netherlands by four goals [17-21].

Eight months later and the teams meet again in the final of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA. The korfball arena was SOLD OUT for the korfball final at the BJCC East Exhibition Hall – the korfball arena for The World Games creating an electric atmosphere. There wasn’t a spare seat in the house.

Final score [23-12]. Belgium’s Kian AMORGASTE top scored in the game with 5 goals.

Saying goodbye to the world stage and playing in their last international korfball match is Barbara BROUWER (NED), Julie CALUWE (BEL), Brent STRUYF (BEL) and Jari HARDIES (BEL).

In the end it was a comfortable win for Netherlands. The result means that the Netherlands have now won an eleventh consecutive World Games korfball gold medal.

Medal Ceremony

Jan Fransoo, International Korfball Federation President and Anna Arzhanaova, International World Games Association (IWGA) Executive Committee presents the Gold medals and gifts to Team Netherlands.

Joana Faria, International Korfball Federation Secretary General and Nick Sellers, CEO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee for The World Games 2022 presents the Silver medals and gifts to Team Belgium.

Gabi Kool, International Korfball Federation Executive Vice President and Jay Karsten, COO of the Birmingham Organizing Committee for The World Games 2022 presents the Bronze medals and gifts to Team Chinese Taipei

Photo: Marco Spelten – actiefotografie.nl

Final Ranking – Korfball at The World Games 2022

1st Place – Netherlands

2nd Place – Belgium

3rd Place – Chinese Taipei

4th Place – Germany

5th Place – China

6th Place – Suriname

7th Place – Czech Republic & Portugal

IKF YouTube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Missed the match? Watch it back here



For the latest information from The World Games search online using the hashtags #WeAreTheWorldGames, #TWG2022 and #Korfball.

