Australia climbs in rankings, boosting The World Games qualification hopes

Following the Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) held last month in Temse, Belgium, the top three teams retain their positions: (1st) Netherlands, (2nd) Poland, (3rd) Belgium, while Chinese Taipei climbs to 4th and the United States is now in 5th position.

Australia’s results and performance on the beach in Temse, Belgium, has been rewarded as they have risen to 10th place in the Beach Korfball World Ranking. This improved standing significantly boosts their chances of qualifying for The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

Update 11/9/2024 – The IKF informs that there was an error in the year weight formula in the Beach Korfball World Ranking published on 1 Sept 2024. The new version published on 11 Sept 2024 corrects this error. Most countries have remained in the same position, but the points for each country are different from what was previously announced.

The World Games 2025

Beach Korfball will debut at The World Games next year. While the Netherlands secured a spot through their 2023 World Beach Korfball Championship victory, only host nation China has automatic qualification for the 2025 beach edition.

The remaining six spots will be decided at the upcoming IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Asia) 2024 in Bangkok this December (6th-7th). Here’s where the ranking comes into play.

The ranking will determine which teams make it to The World Games 2025. The top team from each continent within the top 12 automatically qualifies, with the rest of the spots determined by ranking order.

Australia’s rise to 10th position positions them strongly for potential qualification. We cannot wait for the final opportunity for teams to secure more points during the World Cup (Asia) taking place later this year in Bangkok.

For more details on Beach Korfball qualification for The World Games 2025, click here.

Link to the latest updated beach korfball world ranking.

All the beach and indoor korfball world rankings updates are available on korfball.sport/documents

