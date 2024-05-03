Beach Korfball World Ranking Updated and Crucial for The World Games 2025 Qualification

The Beach Korfball World Ranking is crucial for teams fighting for a spot at The World Games 2025.

In a thrilling showdown at the World Beach Korfball Championship 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand, the Netherlands emerged as the champions, securing not just the title but also the top spot in the Beach Korfball World Ranking. This victory also guaranteed them a direct ticket to The World Games 2025.

Right now, only China, as the host nation, and the Netherlands are qualified for the event. There are still six spots left, and these will be allocated based on the world ranking in December 2024.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Beach Korfball World Cups in Europe and Asia will provide more opportunities for teams to earn points and improve their ranking.

As we move towards the end of 2024, the ranking will determine which teams make it to The World Games 2025. The top team from each continent within the top 12 automatically qualifies, with the rest of the spots determined by ranking order.

For detailed information regarding the beach korfball qualification criteria for TWG2025, you can go here.

In essence, the Beach Korfball World Ranking is like a roadmap, guiding teams towards The World Games 2025. They’re not just numbers, they represent dreams, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence in the world of korfball.

Link to the latest updated ranking