IKF President Gabi Kool and Secretary General Joana Faria Attend IWGA AGM in Esslingen, Germany

On 1 May 2024, the President of the IKF, Gabi Kool, along with the Secretary General, Joana Faria, participated in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International World Games Association (IWGA) in Esslingen, Germany. The gathering marked a pivotal moment for the global sports community.

The presence of President Kool and Secretary General Faria underscores the significance IKF places on its engagement with the broader sporting community. At the heart of the AGM lies the strategic deliberations and policy formations that shape the future of international sports. Through active participation in such forums, IKF aims to amplify the voice of korfball and advocate for its continued growth and recognition on the world stage.

Beyond the formal agenda, the AGM provides invaluable opportunities for IKF delegates to cultivate relationships with fellow federations and NOCs. These interactions lay the groundwork for collaborative initiatives, knowledge sharing, and mutual support, all of which are essential for the advancement of korfball and the broader sporting landscape.

Secretary General Joana Faria emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among sports organizations. “Our presence at the IWGA AGM signifies our commitment to working closely with fellow federations and NOCs to promote inclusivity and excellence in sports worldwide,” stated Faria.

During this AGM, several significant decisions were reached, including the selection of Karlsruhe, Germany, as the host city for The World Games 2029.