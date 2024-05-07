IKF Announces Committee Restructuring Aligned with Strategic Vision

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is happy to announce significant changes in its committee structure, accompanied by key appointments for the upcoming term. The IKF Executive Committee has orchestrated a comprehensive realignment of committees, aligning them with the organisation’s new portfolios and strategic direction as delineated in the Strategy Plan presented at the IKF World Congress in October 2023.

This restructuring initiative aims to optimise the effectiveness of each committee, foster collaboration, and ensure alignment with the IKF’s evolving objectives. Under the guidance of CEO Joana Faria, committee members will play a crucial role in driving the IKF’s mission forward, supported by their professionalism and dedication.

Despite their voluntary status, these committee members demonstrate remarkable commitment to the IKF and the tasks inherent to their roles. Their unwavering dedication exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism that is fundamental to the IKF community’s success.

While some committee positions have been filled through internal appointments, the IKF is pleased to announce forthcoming opportunities for individuals to join specific committees. Details regarding these vacancies will be available online shortly.

As the IKF continues to pursue its mission of promoting and developing korfball worldwide, stay tuned for further updates on the progress driven by the collaborative efforts across its restructured committees.

It is possible to consult the IKF committee structure here.