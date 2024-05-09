Join Our New Gender Equality & Inclusion Committee!

Are you passionate about building a world where every individual, regardless of their gender, enjoys equal opportunities, respect, and representation?

Do you believe in the power of sport to drive positive change and promote inclusivity?

The IKF is seeking dedicated volunteers to join our Gender Equality & Inclusion Committee.

At IKF, we fully support the principle of gender equality on and off the pitch. Korfball, by design, is gender balanced and equal, and we vigorously advocate for this principle, demonstrating that equal collaboration can indeed create a brighter future for all. Our vision extends beyond the boundaries of sports; we aspire for people worldwide to personally experience the values of gender equality through korfball, at every level and in every function.

The IKF’s commitment to gender equality and inclusion is embedded in our new strategy, announced at the IKF Korfball Congress in October 2023 in Taipei. Now, we are seeking volunteers to help operationalise this vision and implement it within our organisation and sport. Our focus areas include:

1. Gender Equality:

– Establishing partnerships with leading organisations focused on gender equality.

– Harnessing IKF events to drive the gender equality agenda and supporting the IKF Events Committee in doing so.

2. Inclusion:

– Assisting National Organisations in implementing korfball for special needs.

– Supporting National Organisations in adopting inclusive volunteer policies during events.

As a committee member, you will play a vital role in supporting the IKF in defining the Gender Equality & Inclusion plans and facilitating their implementation within the unique context of our sport.

We are looking for volunteers who:

– Are passionate about gender equality and inclusion.

– Are culturally sensitive and embrace diversity.

– Bring a positive and enthusiastic attitude to their work.

If you are eager to promote Gender Equality and Inclusion through korfball globally, if you have innovative ideas to share, and if you’re ready to be part of a new team, we want to hear from you.

You can find all the details regarding this open call HERE.

Please apply via this FORM.

For further information, you can reach out to Anita Derks (Anita.derks@ikf.org), member of the IKF ExCo and the owner of this portfolio.

Together, let’s make a difference!

Header image: Marco Spelten