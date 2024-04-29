Netherlands claim revenge, Crowned champions at dramatic IKF Beach Korfball Worlds

Netherlands win at IKF World Beach Korfball Championship 2024!

The sand settled on an exciting three days of competition as the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship 2024 concluded in Pattaya, Thailand. After three days of intense matches, the Netherlands emerged victorious, claiming the Jan Fransoo Cup.

Team Netherlands displayed dominant form in the final to secure the gold medal, winning 7-4 against Chinese Taipei and in doing so secured their revenge following their group stages defeat 5-6 the opening day of the world championships.

Securing the Silver medal was the impressive athletes from Chinese Taipei, who secured a well-deserved second place finish. Rounding out the podium in third place was Czechia, capping off a successful championship run with a 6-2 win against Poland.

This year’s IKF World Beach Korfball Championship held even greater significance, as it served as a qualifier event for beach korfball at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

Team Netherlands have secured direct qualification for the prestigious multi-sport event, The World Games.

Congratulations to all the teams who competed in the World Championship in Pattaya on their performances, and best of luck to those vying for the remaining spots through the IKF World Beach Korfball Ranking!

The next opportunity to climb the world beach ranking will be at the World Cup (Europe) taking place in Temse, Belgium between 24-25 August 2024.

As the sun set on the sandy beaches of Thailand, the tournament left a lasting impression on players and spectators alike, for certain inspiring a new generation of korfball enthusiasts worldwide.

Final Standings

A huge thank you goes out to the Korfball Association of Thailand for their incredible work in organizing this championship. The dedication of the volunteers and the professionalism of the IKF officials were instrumental in making this a truly world-class event. We at the International Korfball Federation are already looking forward to returning to the beautiful beaches of Pattaya for future competitions!

Gold Medal

Silver Medal

Bronze Medal

Top Scorers

Male: Zsolt Ferenc Majer (Hungary) – 21 Goals

Female: Jingyi Yin (China) – 19 Goals