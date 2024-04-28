Jan Fransoo Cup: A Tribute to Beach Korfball Vision

The IKF is delighted to announce the naming of the World Beach Korfball Championship Trophy as the Jan Fransoo Cup. This naming honours Jan Fransoo, former President of the IKF, for his vital contribution to the global development of the discipline of beach korfball.

The way beach korfball has developed within the IKF has been greatly influenced by Jan Fransoo’s inspiring leadership. His view and strategic initiatives have brought beach korfball into the spotlight, leading to its inclusion in the World Games 2025.

The Jan Fransoo Cup stands as a testament to Jan Fransoo’s long legacy and his commitment to the growth and promotion of beach korfball. It symbolises excellence, innovation, and the spirit of camaraderie that defines beach korfball competitions worldwide.

The IKF expresses its sincere appreciation to Jan Fransoo for his contributions to beach korfball and looks forward to honoring his legacy through the Jan Fransoo Cup at future editions of the World Beach Korfball Championship.

Discover who will be the winner of the Jan Fransoo Cup by watching the final of the World Beach Korfball Championship 2024 live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and www.worldkorfball.sport