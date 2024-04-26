Qualifying Event for the World Games 2025 Begins Today

Today marks the beginning of an exciting journey in the world of beach Korfball as the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship 2024 kicks off. This event not only offers competitors the chance to shine on the sand but also the opportunity to secure direct qualification for next year’s World Games.

Hosted by the Korfball Association of Thailand, this championship not only showcases the talent and skill of the participating teams but also offers a direct route to the World Games. With eight spots available for the Beach Korfball event at the World Games, the competition is expected to be intense and exciting.

The winning team of this event will secure an automatic qualification for the World Games 2025. This adds an extra layer of excitement and motivation for all the competing teams, as they fight for victories on the sand and to secure their spot on the global stage.

In addition to the direct qualification, participating teams will also earn points based on their final ranking in the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship 2024. These points will be added to the Beach Korfball World Ranking points, which will be the determinant factor in deciding the remaining teams to qualify for the World Games.

But the journey doesn’t end here. Alongside this championship, two other events, the Beach World Cups Europe and Asia 2024, are scheduled as additional qualifying opportunities. These events provide further chances for teams to earn points and increase their chances of making it to the World Games 2025.

For detailed information regarding the beach korfball qualification criteria for TWG2025, you can go here.

As the excitement builds and the competition unfolds, all eyes are on the players, coaches, and fans, eager to witness the thrilling moments and see which teams will ultimately secure their place at the World Games 2025.

Join us and watch this event live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …)