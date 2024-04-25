IKF Participation in SportAccord Convention 2024 in Birmingham, UK

The IKF was represented at the SportAccord Convention 2024 by its President, Gabi Kool, and Secretary General, Joana Faria. Their participation underscored the IKF’s commitment to promote partnerships, driving innovation, and promoting the growth of korfball on a global scale.

The SportAccord Convention 2024, held in Birmingham, UK, from 8 to 11 April, served as an important gathering for leaders and stakeholders across various sports federations and associations worldwide. This annual event provides a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas to advance the global sports industry.

During the convention, President Gabi Kool and Secretary General Joana Faria engaged in a series of meetings with fellow sports leaders, exchanging insights and best practices. These discussions centered on strategies to enhance participation, improve governance, and leverage technology to elevate the profile of korfball worldwide.

Furthermore, the IKF used the SportAccord Convention as a platform to showcase the inclusivity and diversity inherent in korfball. As a mixed-gender sport, korfball embodies values of equality and teamwork, aligning with the broader objectives of the global sports movement.

Networking opportunities at the convention facilitated fruitful exchanges with key stakeholders, including representatives from international sports federations, government bodies, and corporate partners. These interactions build paths for future collaborations and initiatives to drive the continued growth of korfball on the world stage.