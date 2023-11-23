IKF EKC 1st Round: The last chance for a place in the European B 2024 has arrived!

The final qualifier for next year’s IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division will take place from 24 to 26 November 2023 in Saint-Jean-Bonnefonds, France. The national teams of Armenia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales and France will play in a 3-day round-robin to decide which are the best 3 teams that qualify to play next year’s IKF EKC-B in Kemer, Türkiye, from 14 to 19 October 2024.

Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Türkiye are already qualified after the IKF EU Korfball Championship Qualifier-B in 2022 and the final ranking achieved in the last IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Taipei.

The Fédération Korfbal France will host this exciting and decisive event, in collaboration with local governments, clubs, partners and sponsors. All matches will be played in the Gymnase Du Fay, with free entrance for everyone. You can find more information about this event and all the activities planned during these 3 days on the LOC’s official website: www.ekc2023.com

HOW TO FOLLOW

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy live all games through the IKF live streams available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view and watch live all games scheduled

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

You will find the best images, clips and highlights, visiting the official IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #EKCR1 and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More information