IKF Welcomes New Team Members to Lisbon Office

In an exciting development for the global korfball community, the IKF announces the addition of two passionate individuals to its team in Lisbon. With a shared commitment to excellence and innovation, IKF looks forward to the contributions of its newest members in advancing the sport on a global scale.

Madalena Carvalho joins IKF as the newest staff member, bringing with her over two decades of experience and dedication to korfball. Having been an integral part of the korfball community in Portugal for years, Madalena’s expertise and enthusiasm make her a valuable asset to the team. In her role, she will provide administrative support and serve as a liaison for competitions, ensuring smooth operations and fostering strong relationships within the korfball community.

Accompanying Madalena is Helmer Silva, the newest addition to IKF’s internship program. Despite being new to the world of korfball, Helmer’s passion for sports and eagerness to learn make him a promising asset. With a focus on competition-related activities, he brings a fresh perspective and a determination to contribute to the growth and development of the sport.

Madalena and Helmer enthusiasm and expertise will undoubtedly enhance the organisation’s efforts to promote korfball globally, inspiring greater participation and collaboration within the community.