IKF Announces Publication of New Korfball Rules for 2024

The IKF is pleased to announce the release of the new rules for korfball, effective from 1 September 2024. These updated rules reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing the sport, ensuring fairness, and improving the overall experience for players, coaches, and fans alike.

The new rules can be accessed via the following link: [The Rules of Korfball 2024]. This document includes all the essential guidelines and modifications aimed at evolving the game.

For a detailed overview of the specific changes, please refer to this document: [The Rules of Korfball 2024 – Changes and Explanation]. This resource provides an in-depth explanation of the updates, highlighting the minor adjustments made to enhance the gameplay experience.

We believe these modifications will contribute positively to the sport, promoting a more dynamic and engaging environment for all participants. The IKF encourages all members of the korfball community to review the new rules and familiarise themselves with the changes.

We look forward to seeing the impact of these improvements on the court and wish everyone an exciting and competitive season ahead.

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit the IKF website.