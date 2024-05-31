IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2024 – Groups revealed

The 2024 IKF Under-21 World Korfball Championship final tournament draw has been revealed in a live event broadcasted today on YouTube.com/ikfchannel.

The 12 teams, ranked according to the IKF World Korfball ranking were divided into two groups for the finals taking place between 6th and 13th July in Kemer, Türkiye.

Live Draw (31/5/2024 – 18:00 CEST)

Group A:

The Netherlands

Chinese Taipei

Catalonia

Türkiye

China

India

Group B:

Belgium

Germany

Hong Kong China

Australia

New Zealand

Malaysia

“This is a very exciting draw” said IKF President Gabi Kool, “We can expect some great matches in Kemer with these very talented young players”

“Our thanks to the Developing Sports Federation of Türkiye who are organising the championship in collaboration with the IKF. I would like to wish all the teams, officials and volunteers all the success and the best of luck!”

Official Promo video

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #U21WKC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

