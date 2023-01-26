The IKF KCL Satellite Final to reveal this year’s 1st European club champion

The time for the IKF Korfball Champions League Finals has arrived! On 27 and 28 January 2023, the Catalan city of Terrassa is hosting the 1st of these 3 European club finals: the KCL Satellite Final.

After 4 previous qualifying events (the R1A & R1B played on September 2022 in Portugal and Poland, the R2 on November in the Czech Republic, and this January’s R3 in Belgium), now it’s time for the finals. [Press kit booklet here]

The Catalan CK Vallparadís, Tornadoes KC from England, the Portuguese NC Benfica and 1908 SZAC Budapest from Hungary were the teams qualified to play this event. Due to a late withdrawal of the Hungarian champion, and the impossibility for KC Barcelona, as reserve team, to play “out of competition” due to some unfortunate miscommunication in the invitation process (read more), the competition will continue with the three qualified teams playing a round-robin, according to the following match schedule:

The Catalan Korfball Federation and CK Vallparadís, in collaboration with the IKF, are the organisers of this event.

The other IKF Korfball Champions League Finals of this season 2022-2023 are programmed as follows:

4-5 February 2023: KCL Challenger Final in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany.

in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. 10-11 February 2023: KCL Final in Delft, The Netherlands.

LIVE STREAMS, RESULTS & SOCIAL MEDIA

All fans around the world will be able to follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play, …).

On social media, the best images, clips and highlights will be published and shared on all IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #KCL and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

PREVIOUS EVENT INFORMATION

Event info: https://korfball.sport/?p=30399