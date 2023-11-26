Wales, France, and Serbia secure spots in European Korfball Championship B-Division Finals

Saint-Jean-Bonnefonds, France – The nail-biting IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division qualifier came to a thrilling conclusion as Wales, France, and Serbia emerged victorious, securing their spots in the finals alongside already qualified Ireland, Poland, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Türkiye.

The three-day round-robin tournament, held from 24 to 26 November 2023 in Saint-Jean-Bonnefonds, France witnessed the national teams of Armenia, Scotland, Serbia, Wales, and France battle it out for a chance to compete in the European Korfball Championship B-Division finals. The atmosphere was electric as each team demonstrated their grit and determination on the court.

Wales finished the qualification round in first place with 10 points (3 wins and 1 loss) with wins against Serbia (29-18), Armenia (31-8) and France (16-18). Their only defeat was on day 2 of the competition against Scotland (15-14) which was won courtesy of a Golden Goal.

France, led by their sharpshooting attackers, displayed exceptional teamwork and a strong defence, securing their place in the finals with impressive wins against Scotland (15-10), Serbia (19-17), and Armenia (19-12). France, the host nation, even with the passionate home crowd in full voice was unable to defeat Wales in the last match of the tournament. However, France had done enough to earn their spot among the top three.

The third qualification spot was won by Serbia who beat Scotland (22-20) in the penultimate match of the tournament. This was a must-win match for both teams, the winner would secure the third and final qualification place for the European B finals next year.

Images: Marco Spelten (actiefotografie.nl)

While Scotland and Armenia fell short of qualifying for the finals, they exhibited remarkable resilience and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Their participation added to the excitement and competitiveness of the event.

The IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division finals will be held in Kemer, Türkiye, in October 2024, where the top three teams from this qualifier tournament will join the five teams that have already secured their spots. Korfball fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the finals, which promise to be an unforgettable spectacle.

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) extends its sincere gratitude to the hosts, Fédération Korfbal France, for their exceptional organization and hospitality. The dedication of the volunteers and all IKF officials was instrumental in the success of the qualifier tournament.

FINAL RANKING

DAY 3 RESULTS

FINAL SCORES

MISSED THE MATCHES?

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streams available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

You will find the best images, clips and highlights, by visiting the official IKF profiles (see below) and via the hashtags #EKCR1 and #korfball:

IKF Official profiles:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More information

Image gallery | Day 3 | By Marco Spelten

Image gallery | Day 2 | By Marco Spelten

Image gallery | Day 1 | By Marco Spelten