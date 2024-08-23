Watch the Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) Live!

The IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2024 has started in Temse, Belgium. 17 teams playing for a place in the podium and to earn more points in the World Ranking in the race for a spot in next year’s World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China.

For the latest updates and photos check out:

25/8/2024 – The Netherlands are champions of IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe)

25/8/2024 – Day 2 sizzles at the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) in Temse!

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Day 1 is complete – A day of thrilling matches sets up an exciting finale!

The first day of the IKF Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2024, held in Temse, Belgium, was a resounding success! With 28 matches played across four groups, 17 teams battled it out on the sand, showcasing incredible talent, passion, and sportsmanship. The atmosphere was electric, and the competition was fierce.

The tournament is divided into four groups: Group A (Netherlands, Hungary, Australia, Argentina), Group B (Poland, Chinese Taipei, Wales, England), Group C (Belgium, Portugal, France, Armenia), and Group D (USA, Hong Kong China, Czechia, Scotland, Sweden).

Group A saw the Netherlands emerge as the dominant force, winning all their matches including convincingly defeating Argentina 25-2. Hungary also secured two victories, while Argentina struggled against the stronger teams in the group but gained valuable experience in their debut appearance at an IKF beach event.

Ranking – Group A

Netherlands 12pts Hungary 9pts Australia 6pts Argentina 3pts Morocco 0pts

By Marco Spelten (korfbalfoto.nl) and Gertude De Vries (Sportfotografie)

Group B witnessed a close battle between Poland and Chinese Taipei for group supremacy. Both teams secured impressive wins, with Chinese Taipei ultimately edging out Poland (6-9). Wales and England found the competition tougher, with Wales securing bragging rights with a 10-4 victory over the English.

Ranking – Group B

Chinese Taipei 12pts Poland 9pts Wales 6pts England 3pts

By Marco Spelten (korfbalfoto.nl) and Gertude De Vries (Sportfotografie)

Group C belonged to Belgium, who displayed exceptional teamwork and skill to win all their matches. Portugal also impressed, putting on strong performances throughout the day and for their part in the match of the day against Belgium. France and Armenia will be looking to bounce back on day two.

Ranking – Group C

Belgium 12pts Portugal 9pts France 6pts Armenia 3pts

By Marco Spelten (korfbalfoto.nl) and Gertude De Vries (Sportfotografie)

Group D was a group of surprises. Hong Kong China surprised many spectators finishing in top position with 9 points. Czechia also surprised many with their strong showing, also winning three out of their four matches. Team USA displayed great potential and were cheered every minute of their matches by their passionate fans in the stands. Scotland narrowly lost their opening match against Czechia (8-7) and will need to find their winning form on day two.

Ranking – Group D

Hong Kong China 9pts Czechia 9pts USA 9pts Sweden 3pts Scotland 0pts

By Marco Spelten (korfbalfoto.nl) and Gertude De Vries (Sportfotografie)

Day one has set the stage for an exciting finale! Be sure to tune in tomorrow to witness the culmination!

Get ready for a weekend of sizzling sand and spectacular skills as the Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2024 explodes into action in Temse, Belgium, this Saturday, August 24th!

Over two action-packed days, 17 teams will battle it out for Beach Korfball supremacy, showcasing their athleticism and tactical brilliance on the (hopefully) sun-drenched courts. Don’t miss a single shot of the competition – the IKF YouTube channel is your one-stop shop for all the live streaming and highlights!

With the excitement building, we want to remind our korfball community to be vigilant against potential scams. Be wary of fake profiles, unauthorized live streams, and suspicious links. The IKF YouTube channel is the only official source for live and on-demand coverage of the Beach Korfball World Cup (Europe) 2024.

For the latest news, updates, and behind-the-scenes content follow us on social media for extensive coverage and exclusive behind the scenes action. Our social team will continue to update the dedicated event page. For all the results, goal scorers and standings go to worldkorfball.sport.

Get ready for a thrilling weekend of Beach Korfball! Let’s celebrate the spirit of the sport and witness history in the making!

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on @BeachKorfball profiles and the hashtags #BKWC, #beachkorfball and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

IKF Beach Korfbal profiles:

► instagram.com/beachkorfball

► facebook.com/beachkorfball

► twitter.com/beachkorfball

► tiktok.com/@beachkorfball

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► tiktok.com/@korfball.sport