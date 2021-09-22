Everything’s ready for the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021

The relocated IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 is ready to start this next Friday in the Czech city of Zruč nad Sázavou. After a long year and a half with no international competitions due to covid pandemic, the competition calendar starts this weekend with the IKF U21 KWC 2021.

The Czech Korfball Association offered to organise the event after the impossibility announced five weeks ago by the Fédération Korfbal France. The strict corona regulations and the related high organisational costs in France made it impossible for this event to continue in that country as planned.

Despite the short time left, the Czech Korfball Association has been able to organise, once again, a great event that will show six* U21 national squads competing from 24 to 26 September for this first trophy of the current international korfball season.

(*) UPDATE 23/9/2021, 15:00 h – Five teams will be finally participating in this 1st international korfball event after the start of the pandemic. This will unfortunately be without Slovakia. Due to a positive corona test within the team and the risk of further spreading the virus, the team is not able to participate. This despite of all the effort and preparation done by all players and technical staff during these last months. We hope we will welcome them very soon in another tournament. The final match schedule will be known at the end of the day after the team managers meeting.

(**) UPDATE 23/9/2021, 21:00 h – The final match schedule has been published.

The IKF has been working very hard during the last months to have an accurate IKF COVID-19 protocol which will allow a safe interaction between all participants in the next international events to come. All visitors and spectators will also be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by local authorities.

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings. An official website managed by the LOC is also available on zruc21.korfbal.cz, with more detailed information about the event.

The participants, match schedule* and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=25048.

Follow the #U21KWC on social media!

You can also follow the event on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament.

… as well as on Czech Korfbal profiles and website!

