NED, GER & POR go up to the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 podium

The final podium of the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 played from 24 to 26 September in the Czech city of Zruč nad Sázavou is finally known! Congratulations to the Dutch U21 national team for winning the gold in this exciting first event after a long year and a half with no international competitions due to covid pandemic. Germany and Portugal completed the podium after a close and tight competition between them for 2nd place.

This phenomenal 3-days of competition have demonstrated that it’s possible to go back to competitions in a safe mode while keeping all the traditional intensity, emotion and excitement inherent in all international korfball events.

Fans around the world were able to watch and enjoy fantastic games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, as well as on zruc21.korfbal.cz. We invite you to watch them again and enjoy the passion and enthusiasm shown in each of the actions and plays performed by these young players. Most of them had been waiting for a long time to be allowed to play again in their own countries, and after several and intense short weeks of preparation, they were finally competing again and enjoying to the fullest all the moments and games.

*(CKA) CZE B team played out of competition in substitution of Slovakia

Congratulations again to all participants and staffs for their hard work and collaboration, as well as to all volunteers and IKF officials, and specially to the Czech Korfball Association for organising a magnificent and brilliant event in such a very short time.

Image gallery

By Gertrude the Vries – Korfbalfoto.nl