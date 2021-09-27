web_post_champs_ned_ikf_u21kwc_2021

NED, GER & POR go up to the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 podium

/0 Comments/in , /by

The final podium of the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 played from 24 to 26 September in the Czech city of Zruč nad Sázavou is finally known! Congratulations to the Dutch U21 national team for winning the gold in this exciting first event after a long year and a half with no international competitions due to covid pandemic. Germany and Portugal completed the podium after a close and tight competition between them for 2nd place.

final_ranking_u21wkc2021

This phenomenal 3-days of competition have demonstrated that it’s possible to go back to competitions in a safe mode while keeping all the traditional intensity, emotion and excitement inherent in all international korfball events.

Gold medal - NED

Gold medal – NED

Silver medal - GER

Silver medal – GER

Bronze medal - POR

Bronze medal – POR

Fans around the world were able to watch and enjoy fantastic games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, as well as on zruc21.korfbal.cz. We invite you to watch them again and enjoy the passion and enthusiasm shown in each of the actions and plays performed by these young players. Most of them had been waiting for a long time to be allowed to play again in their own countries, and after several and intense short weeks of preparation, they were finally competing again and enjoying to the fullest all the moments and games.

results_ikf_u21kwc_2021

*(CKA) CZE B team played out of competition in substitution of Slovakia

Congratulations again to all participants and staffs for their hard work and collaboration, as well as to all volunteers and IKF officials, and specially to the Czech Korfball Association for organising a magnificent and brilliant event in such a very short time.

Previous info: korfball.sport/everythings-ready-for-the-ikf-u21-korfball-world-cup-2021

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to watch all games live streamed

Review all the #U21KWC on social media!

You can find lots of videos, moments, stories, highlights and the best photographs from the event on IKF official channels on social media:
fb_icon_16x16 facebook.com/korfball.org
tw_icon_16x16 twitter.com/korfball
insta_icon_16x16 instagram.com/korfball_org

… as well as on Czech Korfbal profiles and website!

www.ruc21.korfbal.cz
► facebook.com/korfbalcz
► twitter.com/czechkorfbal
► instagram.com/korfbalcz
► tiktok.com/@korfbalcz

Image gallery

By Gertrude the VriesKorfbalfoto.nl

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
Everything’s ready for the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 web_post_u21kwc2021_start