web_post_IKF_EKCB_2021_pol

The IKF European Korfball Championship B–Division 2021 is here!

/0 Comments/in , /by

The Polish city of Wroclaw is ready to welcome all participants of the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2021. National teams from Ireland, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Turkey, Wales and Poland will compete from 4 to 9 October for the gold medal at this European B-Division championship.

The Polski Związek Korfballu (Polish Korfball Association) is the local organiser of this long-awaited event that was initially planned to take place in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone it one year, but now the current situation around Europe and the high percentage of vaccinated allow to organise indoor competitions following certain prevention protocols to avoid spreading the virus. These are the reasons why the IKF has been working very hard during these last months to have an accurate IKF COVID-19 protocol which will allow a safe interaction between all participants in the next international events to come.

All visitors and spectators will be able to access for free to the venue and they will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities.

Fans and supporters around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The match schedule* and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24821.

schedule_ikf_ekcb_2021_korfball

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Follow the #EKCB2021 on social media!

You can also follow the event during all days on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:
fb_icon_16x16 facebook.com/korfball.org
tw_icon_16x16 twitter.com/korfball
insta_icon_16x16 instagram.com/korfball_org
tiktok_icon16x16 tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More content and updates can be also found on local organiser’s profiles:
► facebook.com/IKFEKC
► instagram.com/ikf_ekc_2021_b
► facebook.com/korfballpoland

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
NED, GER & POR go up to the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021 podium web_post_champs_ned_ikf_u21kwc_2021