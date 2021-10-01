The IKF European Korfball Championship B–Division 2021 is here!

The Polish city of Wroclaw is ready to welcome all participants of the IKF European Korfball Championship B-Division 2021. National teams from Ireland, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Slovakia, Turkey, Wales and Poland will compete from 4 to 9 October for the gold medal at this European B-Division championship.

The Polski Związek Korfballu (Polish Korfball Association) is the local organiser of this long-awaited event that was initially planned to take place in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone it one year, but now the current situation around Europe and the high percentage of vaccinated allow to organise indoor competitions following certain prevention protocols to avoid spreading the virus. These are the reasons why the IKF has been working very hard during these last months to have an accurate IKF COVID-19 protocol which will allow a safe interaction between all participants in the next international events to come.

All visitors and spectators will be able to access for free to the venue and they will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities.

Fans and supporters around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The match schedule* and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24821.



IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Follow the #EKCB2021 on social media!

You can also follow the event during all days on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More content and updates can be also found on local organiser’s profiles:

► facebook.com/IKFEKC

► instagram.com/ikf_ekc_2021_b

► facebook.com/korfballpoland