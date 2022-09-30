Follow live the IKF U21 European Championship 2022

The Catalan city of Terrassa is hosting from 29 September until 1 October 2022 the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2022. The first days of competion were a total success, with teams and fans enjoying the back to normal competitions with no restrictions.

DAY 2 UPDATED RESULTS & RANKING SO FAR:

After these last results, the Catalan squad ends in 3r place and the game vs Hungary tomorrow at 17:15h will be irrelevant for the ranking. On the other hand, Portugal and Germany will play earlier at 16:00h for the 4th place. And finally, the Netherlands and Belgium will play at 18:30h “The Final”, to decide which of these strongest two teams becomes the 2022 U21 European korfball champion.

DAY 1 RESULTS:

This has been a long-waited edition due to the pandemic circumstances and restrictions during the last years, not allowing to follow the regular international competitions schedule.

Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, Germany, The Netherlands and Catalonia are playing a unique round that will allow all teams to play against each other to decide this year’s champion. The next generation of korfball starts are here to show their best!

The Catalan Korfball Federation is the organiser of this event in collaboration with the IKF and Terrassa’s town hall, and all games will be played at Can Jofresa Sports Complex. You can visit the official website of the tournament (u21ekc.korfbal.cat) to find all the updated information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events planned to enjoy an intense and exciting 3-day korfbal championship.

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

The event rules, team’s info, photos and players list can also be found on u21ekc.korfbal.cat/matches and on u21ekc.korfbal.cat/teams.

