The Netherlands beats Belgium 18-17 and becomes new U21 European champion

This last IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2022 will be remembered by all fans after an intense and exciting 3-day tournament in the Catalan city of Terrassa.

The competition format with only 6 teams allowed all squads to play between all them in a unique league. And after day 1 it was clear that the Netherlands and Belgium will be the ones to fight for gold, but the level of both squads was really close and that fact guaranteed an exciting and tight final, as it was in the end. One last goal with 45″ left was decisive to proclaim the Dutch team the new U21 European korfball champion.

The battle for 3rd place was also one of the best attractions of the tournament, with 4 other nationals teams competing very closely and delivering intense, tight and exciting matches. A great spectacle for all korfball fans that attended Can Jofresa’s Sport Complex everyday, and for all those watching the live streams through www.worldkorfball.sport annd youtube.com/ikfchannel.

Catalonia was the final winner of this particular fight for the Bronze medal, after beating Portugal at the end of day 2 by 9-8, and be able to win all their matches, except those against BEL and NED, including the last one on day 3 vs Hungary (15-9). A perfect ending for an extraordinary and historical tournament for the Catalans.

This result forced Germany and Portugal to play on day 3 a decisive final match for 4th place: another great and tight game (16-16) decided by penalties in favour of the Portuguese squad after an exciting golden goal period with no scoring..

The IKF wants to thank all volunteers, teams and organisers for their huge efforts, making this tournament a great and successful event. Korfball is more alive than ever!

IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2022

From 29 September until 1 October 2022

FINAL RANKING:

1st place (Gold medal): Netherlands

2nd place (Silver medal): Belgium

3rd place (Bronze medal): Catalonia

4th place: Portugal

5th place: Germany

6th place: Hungary

DAY 3 RESULTS:

DAY 2 RESULTS:

DAY 1 RESULTS:

This was a long-waited edition due to the pandemic circumstances and restrictions during the last years, not allowing to follow the regular international competitions schedule.

Belgium, Portugal, Hungary, Germany, The Netherlands and Catalonia were playing a unique round that allowed all teams to play against each other to decide this year’s champion. The next generation of korfball starts were in Terrassa to show their best!

The Catalan Korfball Federation was the organiser of this event in collaboration with the IKF and Terrassa’s town hall, and all games were be played at Can Jofresa Sports Complex. You can visit the official website of the tournament (u21ekc.korfbal.cat) to find all the updated information about this event, as well as all the other activities and events planned to enjoy an intense and exciting 3-day korfbal championship.

Fans around the world were able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

The event rules, team’s info, photos and players list could also be found on u21ekc.korfbal.cat/matches and on u21ekc.korfbal.cat/teams.

