Today, the IKF All-Africa Korfball Championship North-West 2022 has started in Ivory Coast. The city of Abidjan will host from 13 to 15 October this first African qualifying event for next year’s World Korfball Championship in Taipei.

Image from the 1st match between Ivory Coast and Morocco – (c) Korfball au Maroc

The National teams of Morocco, Ghana and Ivory Coast are the teams that will compete during these three intense and exciting days.

This the last updated match schedule:

The 2nd African qualifier will take place from 11 to 13 November in Lusaka, Zambia.

This event is organised by the International Korfball Federation and hosted by the Ivorian Korfball Federation.

UPDATED INFO AFTER DAY 3:

The last 3 matches of the tournament have been played, with the following final results, that proclaim Morocco as the team qualified to participate in next year’s IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Taipei. Congratulations!

Ivory Coast – Ghana (34-1)

Ghana – Morocco (4-25)

Ivory Coast – Morocco (13-15)

Palais des sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Updated final ranking:

1st – Morocco (4 W – 0 L) 12 points

2nd – Ivory Coast (2 W – 2 L) 6 points

3rd – Ghana (0 W – 4 L) 0 points

DAY 3 IMAGE GALLERY (By FIK and Eric Abale):

UPDATED INFO AFTER DAY 2:

Two games were played on Day 2, with the following final scores:

Ghana – Morocco (4-30)

Ivory Coast – Ghana (44-0)

Image from the 2nd match between Morocco and Ghana

Updated ranking so far:

1st – Morocco (2 W – 0 L) 6 points

2nd – Ivory Coast (1 W – 2 L) 3 points

3rd – Ghana (0 W – 2 L) 0 points

DAY 2 IMAGE GALLERY (By Golytof):

UPDATED INFO AFTER DAY 1:

The first day of competition ended with Morocco winning Ivory Coast by 17-10, with a fantastic ambience in and out of the field. The spectators enjoyed a very interesting match, where the experience of the Moroccan players was decisive to have full control of the game during the whole game.

Despite the efforts and good will of the athletic and powerful Ivorian players, the Moroccan team started leading from minute 5 until the end and securing their first win in this qualifying event.

DAY 1 IMAGE GALLERY:

Images by Golytof, Korfball au Maroc, Theo van der Linde and Manon Wiegerink.

PREVIOUS DAYS TO THE TOURNAMENT

Previously to the start of this tournament, several courses and clinics for players and coaches took place, together with special training sessions for referees and jury members. Practice matches and trainings were also useful to test all the necessary equipment for the tournament, as well as for local players and coaches, who were able to put in practice all the last lessons and technical advice provided by IKF instructor Theo van der Linde and tournament’s coaches assessor Manon Wiegerink.

Furthermore, a meeting with the President and members of the Ivory Coast National Olympic Committee took place last Tuesday, to talk about the current situation of korfball in this country and possible future projects.

Frank Buvens, as IKF Coordinating Officer for this championship, and IKF international referee & assessor Uğurtan Akbulut, joined the IKF delegation to run extra sessions with local referees and jurys and implement the last updates in the rules of korfball and the dual refereeing method that applies since 1 September 2022.

HOW TO FOLLOW

PREVIOUS INFORMATION

