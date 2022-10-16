The IKF All-Africa Korfball Championship North-West 2022 ended yesterday in Abidjan with a great last and decisive match between the host country, Ivory Coast, and the national team of Morocco, that ended in favour of the Moroccan squad by a close 13-15.

This final win entails that Morocco is the 1st African team qualified to play next year’s IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Taipei. The other African team that can qualify for this WKC 2023 will be revealed after the IKF All-Africa Korfball Championship South 2022 to be played from 11 to 13 November in Lusaka, Zambia.

This was a fantastic and exciting 3-day event that took place from 13 to 15 October 2022, with a fantastic ambience in and out of the field. The spectators enjoyed some interesting matches and discovered the “magic” of korfball in all the ways.

The IKF wants to thanks to all teams, volunteers, officials and organisers for all their efforts to make this successful tournament possible.

Palais des sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

FINAL RANKING | IKF All-Africa Korfball Championship North-West 2022

1st – Morocco (4 W – 0 L) 12 points

2nd – Ivory Coast (2 W – 2 L) 6 points

3rd – Ghana (0 W – 4 L) 0 points

All the results, matches, videos and scorers are available on worldkorfball.sport website: click here

FINAL RESULTS:

YOUTUBE PLAYLIST WITH ALL THE MATCHES PLAYED:

DAY 3 IMAGE GALLERY (By FIK and Eric Abale):

DAY 2 IMAGE GALLERY (By Golytof):

Image from the 2nd match between Morocco and Ghana

DAY 1 IMAGE GALLERY:

Image from the 1st match between Ivory Coast and Morocco – (c) Korfball au Maroc

Images by Golytof, Korfball au Maroc, Theo van der Linde and Manon Wiegerink.

