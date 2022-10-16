From 17 to 22 October 2022, the IKF EU World Korfball Championship Qualifier-A is taking place in the Czech city of Kolín. This is the first European qualifying event that will reveal which countries will be able to take part in next year’s IKF World Korfball Championship 2023. The other European teams will be revealed in two weeks during the Qualifier-B in Antalya, Türkiye.

England, Poland, Slovakia, Ireland, Greece and Serbia are teams competing in this Qualifier-A, and the best two countries will automatically qualify for the IKF WKC 2023 in Taipei.

MATCH SCHEDULE & UPDATED RESULTS AFTER DAY 1:

OFFICIAL RANKING AFTER DAY 1:

1st – England (3 pts)

2nd – Slovakia (3 pts)

3rd – Poland (3 pts)

4th – Ireland (0 pts)

5th – Greece (0 pts)

6th – Serbia (0 pts)

The Czech Korfball Federation is the organiser of this event in collaboration with the IKF, and all games will be played at Sportovní hala Borky Kolín. You can visit the official website of the tournament (kolin22.korfbal.cz) to find all the updated information about this event.

Fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Follow the #EUROQ2022 on social media!

You can also follow the event on IKF official social media channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:

youtube.com/IKFchannel

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

DAY 1 – IMAGE GALLERY (by Marco Spelten – Actiefotografie.nl)

