IKF and CTKA sign 2023 WKC hosting contract

IKF President Jan Fransoo and CTKA President Edward Huang have signed the hosting contract for the 2023 IKF World Korfball Championship. The Championship will likely be held in October 2023, with the exact dates to be confirmed later. The contract allows for up to 20 countries to take part – the IKF Council will decide next year on the number of countries (16 or 20) and will then also decide on the quota for each continent.

The CTKA won the right to host the 2023 IKF World Korfball Championship beating the Netherlands and the Cezch Republic earlier this year. The bid was extensively supported by the Mayor of City of Taipei and the Sport Administration of Chinese Taipei. Following the awarding of the hosting right, the CTKA requested permission from the IKF to change the location of the 2020 U21 IKF World Korfball Championship from Hsinchu to Taipei. The IKF approved this change. This implies that the venue of the U21 WKC and the venue of the first and second round of the WKC will be the same, allowing for extensive testing of certain concepts for catering and venue management to be tested next year. A key element of the bid was that the hotel and the venue would be within walking distance; already next year that will also be the case. The semi-finals and finals of the WKC will be played in Taipei’s Heping Arena.

While in Taipei, President Fransoo also met with Director-General Kao of the Chinese Taipei Sports Administration, Deputy Mayor Tsai of Taipei City, and Sports Commissioner Lee of Taipei City. All reconfirmed their extensive support for both events. Extensive initial discussions were held regarding the involvement of schools in the event, and the commitment of media for the event.

