Open call for positions IKF Committees

The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for multiple IKF Committees. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 69 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. All committees actively work towards this goal, and some of the committees are now offering exciting positions for korfball enthusiasts. The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisational Chart. All positions are volunteer (unpaid) positions; initial appointments are for a two-year period, with the possibility to have this extended.

The position are:

IKF Development and Education Committee – secretary (and EU)

The IKF DEC is looking for a secretary to support the committee in the organisation of the committee. You will be asked to support de DEC members by providing secretarial support, managing the document folders, preparing and sending out letters. Furthermore, you are asked to work, together with the other members, on the general responsibilities of the DEC, as described below. Specifically, you will be asked to work on these matters focused on European countries.

The IKF DEC is concerned with:

Advising the EXCO on policy development by preparing policy- and strategic plans

Promoting the development of korfball in member countries

Calling for and evaluating applications DEC grants for D and E countries

Granting DEC Grants

Evaluating the DEC Projects and Reports of member countries

For more information about this position and the IKF DEC, please contact the IKF DEC Chair Kevin Allen (kevin.allen@ikf.org)

IKF Medical Committee – sports doctor

The IKF Medical Committee is looking for a sports doctor who is familiarized with korfball and can execute the tasks and responsibilities of the IKF Medical Committee as described below.

Responsibilities:

The general task of the IKF Medical Committee is to initiate and conduct activities that are necessary and useful to promote the health of the athletes.

Specify requirements for IKF Events, to be included in the contracts with the host organization and/or be included in the Official IKF event handbook

Inspect, approve and evaluate the Medical plan for major events at the request of the Competitions Committee or officials appointed by the Competitions Committee, such as the Coordinating Officer

Advice the EXCO on anti-doping rules, policy and education

Give general advice to enable the Exco of the IKF to promote and develop the sport of korfball in all countries in a healthy manner

For more information about IKF Medical Committee and this position, please contact Tilbert La Haye (tilbert.la.haye@ikf.org) .

IKF European Competition Working Group – member

The IKF ECWG is looking for an European-based korfball enthusiast. The ECWG is responsible for the management of all European events (with the exception of the IKF European Korfball Championship) by advising the EXCO on a host country, overseeing the invitation and selection of participants and officials, appointing a coordinating officer, designing the match schedule and tournament regulations and evaluating the tournament overall.

For more information about the IKF European Competition Working Group and this position, please feel free to contact IKF ECWG Chair Jan Sjardijn (jan.sjardijn@ikf.org).

Referee Assessor

The IKF Referee Committee is looking for Referee Assessors. Referee Assessors are responsible for the assessment of IKF Referees during IKF Events. Furthermore, they are the first point of contact of the referees during events, as well as the manager of all referee related matters during the event.

The Referee Committee would like to start an IKF Referee Assessor Working Group in the near future, aiming to develop a more structures assessor plan. As referee assessor, you will be required to take part in this working group.

For more information about this position, please feel free to contact IKF Referee Committee Chair Björn Elewaut (bjorn.elewaut@ikf.org)

Application

In case you are interested in one of these positions, you should your application, including CV and reasons for applying by email. Your application must be written in English and directed to the IKF Office (office@ikf.org), no later than 20 December 2019.