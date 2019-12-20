IKF Season’s Greetings
Organisational newsDecember 20, 2019/by Tilbert La Haye
Open call for positions IKF Committees
Organisational newsDecember 6, 2019/by Geke Maat
The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for multiple IKF Committees. The IKF aims to spread korfball…
IKF and CTKA sign 2023 WKC hosting contract
Korfball NewsNovember 21, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
IKF President Jan Fransoo and CTKA President Edward Huang have signed the hosting contract for the 2023 IKF World Korfball…
IKF European Korfball Championship 2020 1st Round: TUR & SUI qualified for the IKF EKC “B” 2020
EuropeOctober 29, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
From 1 to 3 November 2019 the 1st Round of the IKF European Korfball Championship 2020 took place place…
The Netherlands wins the final of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2019
EuropeOctober 19, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
The IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2019 has its champion: The Netherlands! Belgium and the Dutch…
An important year ahead – New Year’s Message from the IKF President
ColumnJanuary 1, 2019/by Jan Fransoo
As 2019 commences, it provides us with a good moment to reflect on where we are and what needs to be accomplished to further…
IKF’s presence at SportAccord
ColumnApril 21, 2018/by Jan Fransoo
by Jan Fransoo, IKF President The IKF, along with about 100 other international sports federations and about 2000 delegates…
Best wishes for a very busy korfball year ahead!
ColumnJanuary 1, 2018/by Jan Fransoo
As 2018 has just commenced, we are all realising that we are facing an exciting year ahead, with many competitions around…
President’s blog: Happy World Games Year!
ColumnJanuary 1, 2017/by Jan Fransoo
(by Jan Fransoo - IKF President) In July of this year we will celebrate the 10th edition of The World Games. The World Games…
President’s blog: Youth Competitions
ColumnDecember 3, 2016/by Jan Fransoo
(by Jan Fransoo – IKF President) "The Youth is our Future" is not only of general importance, but in particular to the…
#TheTeamFiles: England (IKF WKC 2019)
Passion, skill and unity drive England in top six quest England has featured in every IKF World Korfball Championship, playing…
#TheTeamFiles: Portugal (IKF WKC 2019)
Recent triumphs energise Portugal Portugal goes to the IKF World Korfball Championship 2019 buoyed up by two recent significant…
#TheTeamFiles: Catalonia (IKF WKC 2019)
After dropping back, Catalonia looks forward Last year at the IKF European Korfball Championship 2018 Catalonia finished…
#TheTeamFiles: South Africa (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Host aims to build on most intense preparation ever South Africa is the only African country to have participated at the…
#TheTeamFiles: Czech Republic (IKF WKC 2019)
InterviewJuly 24, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
Czechs strive for a way back to korfball’s highest level The Czech Republic has a special place in international korfball…
IKF U21 EKC 2019: NED & BEL will play the final and GER-ENG for Bronze
EuropeOctober 18, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
The finalists of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2019 are known! The Netherlands and Belgium…
IKF U21 EKC 2019: The Semifinalists are known!
EuropeOctober 17, 2019/by Dani Ezpeleta
The cross finals and semifinalists of the IKF U21 European Korfball Championship 2019 are known at the end…
Erasmus+ Grant awarded to IKF and partners
EuropeOctober 3, 2019/by Geke Maat
The IKF is happy and proud to announce that the European Union has granted the IKF an Erasmus + Sport grant for 2020. Together…
Never ending story of Korfball Development continues in Thailand with the persistent efforts of KAT and the support of IKF Asia and CTKA
AsiaAugust 25, 2019/by Pardeep Dahiya
Korfball Association of Thailand (KAT) once again justifies the IKF choice for being awarded 2019 IKF World Korfball Awards…
IKF awards 2023 WKC to Taipei and 2027 WKC to the Netherlands; EKC 2022 to the Czech Republic
AsiaAugust 11, 2019/by Jan Fransoo
The next IKF World Korfball Championship in 2023 will be held in Taipei (TPE), following a decision of the IKF Council announced…