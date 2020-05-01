ac_questionnaire_april2020_web

IKF Athletes Committee Survey

The IKF Athletes Committee is asking all athletes that have participated at IKF events since August 2019 to give their feedback! The Athletes Committee represents all athletes and advises the IKF EXCO on athlete-related matters. The Athletes Committee wants to know more about your experiences during IKF events and therefore asks you to fill in a survey. This way, the committee can represent all korfball players in the best possible way. All feedback (good and bad) is appreciated!

Click here to go to the survey, completing it will only take a couple of minutes.

Last day to respond: 31st May 2020

You can also contact the IKF Athletes Committee (Jessica May, Ricky Wu & Davesh Patel) on athletes@ikf.org

