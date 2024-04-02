IKF Conducts Successful Inspection Visit to Chengdu for The World Games 2025 Preparations

A delegation from the International Korfball Federation (IKF), led by Secretary General and CEO Joana Faria, along with Assistant Competition Manager Akiko Tsujikawa, and Jan Fransoo, IKF Honorary Life President and IWGA Executive Committee member, recently concluded a fruitful inspection visit to Chengdu.

During the visit, the IKF officials had the opportunity to inspect various venues designated for korfball and beach korfball events for The World Games 2025. The delegation engaged in constructive discussions and made crucial decisions in collaboration with the TWG2025 Local Organizing Committee (LOC).

“We were warmly welcomed in Chengdu, and the meetings with the LOC were highly productive,” stated Joana Faria. “The visit allowed us to make significant progress in the preparations for The World Games 2025 and finalise the selection of venues for both korfball and beach korfball competitions.”

Joana Faria expressed her satisfaction with the progress made during the visit and with the level of organisation and readiness displayed by the LOC, highlighting the dedication and commitment towards hosting a successful event.

The inspection visit marks a significant advance in the preparations for The World Games 2025, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the IKF and the LOC to ensure a memorable and successful tournament.