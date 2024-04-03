IKF Pin of Merit awarded to Dani Ezpeleta

Mr. Dani Ezpeleta, a volunteer with the IKF, is our social media officer. He is responsible for much of the content you view every day across our website and multiple social media channels.

Dani has been awarded the Pin of Merit distinction because of his superhuman efforts over many years promoting korfball around the world. It’s very rare to see him without his laptop or a camera in his hand, in today’s hyper-connected world, social media platforms hold the power to amplify voices and build communities, thanks to Dani’s efforts we have a highly engaged and motivated fanbase and following.

Very early on Dani recognized the potential of social media as a force for good and carved a remarkable path for the International Korfball Federation. Thanks to his passion and dedication we have accounts on every social media platform. Dani’s tireless dedication and innovative approach has made a transformative impact on the Federation’s online presence and beyond.

The IKF Executive Committee is forever grateful for the dedication of Dani Ezpeleta, and to all the volunteers supporting the IKF, National Federations and clubs throughout the world.

Jorge Alves & Dani Ezpeleta (c) Photos by Gertrude de Vries and Marco Spelten